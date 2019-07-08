Veteran gives other veterans free race car rides

A Green Bay veteran spent his time Sunday helping other recovering veterans -through motorsports.

Jon winker, the team manager and co-founder of the sports car endurance race team called “Resilience Racing”, hosted free ride-alongs for veterans at the Road America track in Elkhart Lake.

Winker himself was medically retired from the army in 2011 after sustaining a sever injury in Iraq, which left him without his left leg.



He says being able to drive a race car helped him recover in more ways than one, which he hopes helps other veterans as well.

“Our race team is focused on getting veterans into race cars and we’re looking to develop hand controls for race cars that help get veterans into the grassroots or amatuer level racing,” says Winker.

Saturday July 13 and Sunday July 14, Winkers’ team will be making their debut race at the Indy Motor Speedway, which will be a 20 hour endurance race.