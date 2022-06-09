APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 71st annual Appleton Flag Day Parade is Saturday, but the entire city of Appleton will be busy before and after the parade.

Below is a schedule of events, including information about the parade.

FRIDAY

Performance by the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America’s ‘Airlifter Brass’

When: Noon

Where: Houdini Plaza in Appleton

Details: No charge for admission, attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

SATURDAY

Performances from the 484th Army Band of Chicago/Milwaukee & the 1st Brigade Band (Civil War-era band)

When: Noon

Where: Houdini Plaza in Appleton

Details: No charge for admission, attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

71st annual Appleton Flag Day Parade

When: 2:00 p.m.

Route: West down West Wisconsin Avenue to North State Street, North on North State Street to West College Avenue, and East on West College Avenue all the way to end at Drew Street.

Details: Parade-goers are encouraged to stay with their items if they’re securing a spot on the parade route.

Flag Day Cavalcade of Cars

When: After the parade

Where: Following the parade route

University of Wisconsin Marching Band & 2d Marine Aircraft Wing Band of Cherry Point, North Carolina

When: Around 4:30 p.m.

Where: Houdini Plaza

Details: No charge for admission, attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

The theme for this year’s Appleton Flag Day Parade is ‘Pride of Old Glory.’ Dan Balliet, a retired Appleton Parade Committee member, will escort the U.S. Flag and Brigadier General Robert Plamer is the Honorary Parade Marshal.

If you miss the parade in person, have no fear, it will be reaired on Local 5 on Saturday at 10:35 p.m.