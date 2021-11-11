Green Bay teenager raises over $3,000 for disabled veterans, TikTok sparks fundraiser

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – A fundraiser involving hundreds of people and raising thousands of dollars for local disabled veterans was all organized by a Green Bay teenager.

The idea for the fundraiser came from a TikTok video showing veteran suicide rates. When Brooke Hock saw these numbers she knew she had to find a way to help out.

“I found this to be a great way to help people who really need it who served our country honorably and love our country and fought for us,” explained Hock, who organized the fundraiser.

“I think it’s really cool that she was able to take such a small idea and create something so big,” said Hannah Viles, Brooke’s friend and softball teammate.



Brooke says the idea became a reality on a beautiful autumn day at the Circle Tap Bar and Grill in Denmark. It was a home run derby for heroes and all the money went toward helping disabled American veterans in Wisconsin.

“We can’t help veterans without people like Brooke raising money,” said Matt Kempainen, Commander of the Disabled American Veterans Department of Wisconsin.



Brooke plays softball at Preble High School in Green Bay, so she says it made sense for her to make the fundraiser softball-themed. She gathered up her teammates and other softball players in the area to participate in the home run derby.

“She puts her mind to something and she gets it done,” explained Viles.

A $10 entry fee, raffles, silent auctions, and a bake sale were all used to raise the money at the fundraiser. Brooke says she wants to make this an annual event after seeing how successful it was in its first year.



“It feels awesome, I’m so excited about the turnout,” added Hock.

Hock says she was able to raise $3,372 at the event this year.