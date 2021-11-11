Honoring Heroes: VFW Duck Creek hosts annual Veterans’ Day Breakfast, local businesses donate

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Heroes were honoring heroes at the VFW Duck Creek Thursday morning for their annual breakfast.

Organizers say the annual event feeds about 500 local veterans each year and gives them a chance to reminisce over their time in service with one another.

“It gives you a really good feeling that you can give back to them (veterans) and, they really do appreciate it,” said Mark Pirlot, a Veteran.

Community support is what makes this event possible. Local businesses came together to donate Maple Wood Meats and Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe donated supplies and food.

The annual breakfast is also the VFW Duck Creek’s fundraising event. Organizers say they raffle off items and use that money to help fund veteran programs throughout the Green Bay area.