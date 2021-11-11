WFRV Local 5’s Salute to Veterans – Honoring Those Who Served

(WFRV) – Veterans Day is a day we remember and honor all those who served and is observed on November 11 for a very particular reason.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, ending World War I however fighting did not stop for another seven months when a temporary halt between the Allied forces and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month – which was on November 11, 1918.

The following year, President Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day and an Act was approved in May of 1938 which made November 11, now Veterans Day, a legal holiday. In October of 1938, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first “Veterans Day Proclamation”, however it wasn’t until 1971 that the first Veterans Day was observed.

WFRV Local 5 is honoring and remembering those in our community through our Salute to Veterans: Honoring Those Who Served special. We’ll hear from our local Hometown Heroes, a Green Bay girl raising money for disabled veterans and several special ceremonies across Northeast Wisconsin.

  • Specialist Wilbur Mahers of the U.S. Army National Guard
  • Bertram Venstra United States Army
    Bertram Venstra United States Army
  • Ronald Behnke Spec-5 Army
    Spec-5 Ronald Behnke Army
  • Bert Compton WWI
    Bert Compton WWI
  • Brigadier General Carl Newhouse Army Reserves
    Sgt. Pat Nagan Army
  • 2nd class Petty Officer Rodger Lee Fiebelkorn Navy
  • Private John Glenn Nolan of Company L 124th Infantry Army
  • Private Joseph Duaime of Company C 12th Army
  • Brigadier General Carl Newhouse Army Reserves
    Brigadier General Carl Newhouse Army Reserves
  • James C. Dashner Army Wisconsin National Guard
  • Private Creighton Kelly United States Marine Corps

