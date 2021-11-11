WFRV Local 5’s Salute to Veterans – Honoring Those Who Served

(WFRV) – Veterans Day is a day we remember and honor all those who served and is observed on November 11 for a very particular reason.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, ending World War I however fighting did not stop for another seven months when a temporary halt between the Allied forces and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month – which was on November 11, 1918.

The following year, President Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day and an Act was approved in May of 1938 which made November 11, now Veterans Day, a legal holiday. In October of 1938, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first “Veterans Day Proclamation”, however it wasn’t until 1971 that the first Veterans Day was observed.

Thank you for your service!

Specialist Wilbur Mahers of the U.S. Army National Guard

Bertram Venstra United States Army

Spec-5 Ronald Behnke Army

Bert Compton WWI

Sgt. Pat Nagan Army

2nd class Petty Officer Rodger Lee Fiebelkorn Navy

Private John Glenn Nolan of Company L 124th Infantry Army

Private Joseph Duaime of Company C 12th Army

Brigadier General Carl Newhouse Army Reserves

James C. Dashner Army Wisconsin National Guard

Private Creighton Kelly United States Marine Corps