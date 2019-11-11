Local 5: Salute to Veterans

(WFRV) — This year marks 65 years since President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of Armistice Day to Veterans Day

Armistice Day originally marked the end of World War I in 1918, honoring the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.”

Veterans Day, celebrated every year on November 11, commemorates veterans of all wars.

Local 5 would like to thank all veterans as well as all active-duty and reserve military personnel for their service.

Below are veterans within our community we would like to honor.

Have a photo of yourself or another veteran you would like to share with Local 5? Send them our way via Facebook, Twitter, or email.

