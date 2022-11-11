GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Veterans Day is an important time to recognize the sacrifices and courage that those serving display.
Check out the entire Salute to Veterans Special, put on by Local 5 News.
Posted:
Updated:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Veterans Day is an important time to recognize the sacrifices and courage that those serving display.
Check out the entire Salute to Veterans Special, put on by Local 5 News.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now