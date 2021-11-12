Local businesses honor veterans during WFRV Local 5 Salute to Veterans

(WFRV) – Businesses across Northeast Wisconsin honored and remembered veterans during Veterans Day for their sacrifice and dedication.

In this special edition of Local 5 at 6 p.m., several businesses said ‘thank you’ during the Salute to our Veterans special.

The Dispensary

The Dispensary is Wisconsin’s First Delta-8 THC Dispensary that provides locally grown hemp provided by parent company Hemp4Heroes. The business is hosting their 1st annual motorcyle giveaway to support local veteran families, They will be selling 400 raffle tickets throughout the month of November for a chance to win an 1800 CC custom-built motorcycle. All proceeds will be donated to three veteran families.

Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems is located in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and provides energy-efficient LED lighting, installation and commissioning of several lighting fixtures. Brian Schroder, VP of Production Operations and a Desert Storm Veteran said this, “Personally and on behalf of Orion, I want to thank all of the veterans at our company and in the community for their service and sacrifice to our great country.”

The Spine Project

The Spine Project is a local non-profit that honors veterans and their families by helping with chiropractic care. By donating to The Spine Project you help service members and their families get the help they need.

Steinhafels Furniture

Steinhafels Furniture is 100% employee-owned and has locations throughout Northeast Wisconsin including Appleton and a new story in the Bay Park Square Mall which is opening soon. During the special edition of Local 5 News at 6 p.m., Steinhafels honors all those who serve our country, especially parents of employees and current employees.

Window World

Window World has over 200 locations across the United States, offering customers quality window replacement, exterior doors and much more. Here in Northeast Wisconsin, Art Lane, President of Window World Green Bay is an Air Force veteran and continues his mission of supporting veterans and active service members.

Wisconsin Maritime Museum

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is located in Manitowoc, Wisconsin where they focus on engaging and educating the community about maritime history in Wisconsin, especially focusing on Wisconsin’s World War II submarines and USS Cobia. The team at the Maritime Museum would like to thank all our servicemen and women, especially those who fought in the submarine service and on USS Cobia.

Woodside Senior Communities

Woodside Senior Communities provides full healthcare and housing services for residents while at the same time enhancing lives through passion and wellness. They have several locations throughout Green Bay. On Veterans Day, they honored those veterans living in their own communities.

You can read more about our local veterans and how the community is honoring them on our Veterans Voices page.