‘It’s very much a celebration’: Veterans honored during annual program at Resch Expo

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Dozens of veterans joined together on Thursday to honor Veterans Day.

“I enlisted after college in October 2011,” said Jessica Williams. “I just completed my nine years in October 2020.”

For Williams, Veterans Day is about being together with her military family.

“It’s very much a celebration. It’s sort of like the Thanksgiving aspect. Of all the vets that are here, to have served, it’s all about the celebration,” Williams added.

The former Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves joined fellow veterans at the Resch Expo.

“I was a very shy, very naïve, very timid 20-year-old,” said Anita Powell, who served during World War II. “I’ve never regretted it. I’ve made some friends, that will remain friends forever, even though they’re now all gone.”

The United Patriotic Society of Green Bay puts on the annual event. They’ve been in the area for the last 90 years.

Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919. It would not become a national holiday until 1938.

All these years later, the message remains the same.

“Today is about celebration that we have chosen to volunteer to protect and basically be the ones on the front line,” Williams said. “Also, making sure that the families back home have all the freedoms that we get to enjoy today.”