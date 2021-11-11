Wisconsin National Guards in Saudi Arabia receives chili cooker from Fleet Farm

Veterans Voices

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – A Wisconsin-based 115th Fighter Wing Air National Guardsman reached out to Fleet Farm to help his fellow guards and the retail chain followed through.

According to a release, Brandon Buchner contacted Fleet Farm on Oct. 29, asking the company for a favor.

He explains that the 115th was trying to buy a large Nesco roaster oven so they could make a big batch of chili, but couldn’t find anyone that was willing to ship it to them in Saudi Arabia.

Fast forward to Veteran’s Day, Fleet Farm delivered. A brand new large Nesco was received on Nov. 11 at the Prince Sultan Air Base in Al Kharj for the Wisconsin National Guard.

The release says it was filled with Orange Friday hats, a must for the delivery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Norbert rallies to defeat Lawrence in hoops opener

Inside Skinny: Packers fans weigh in on QB Jordan Love

Appleton North volleyball runner-up

Luxemburg-Casco captures third straight volleyball title

HIGHLIGHTS: Appleton North vs Kimberly

Appleton North Head Coach Rob Salm discusses win over Kimberly