‘You get a hands-on experience that you can’t get from a history book’: A look inside the Military Veterans Museum

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – In 1990, a group of Veterans wanted to make sure there was a place to honor those who serve our country. They formed the non-profit Military Veterans Museum Corporation and the idea was officially underway.

“They all had this memorabilia and they said, well let’s start a museum,” explained Grady Freeman, Board of Directors member. The original location was in Neenah and then moved to Oshkosh in 2001. In 2008 the current location was built.

Freeman says getting the museum started was not an easy task. “A fundraiser was put together to build this building. One of the main things we wanted to do is have military vehicles,” added Freeman. Prior to the current location, members say they did not have enough space for those vehicles.

In 2014, the doors finally opened to the public. In recent years, members say there have been many upgrades and additions to the collection. “We have a Vietnam ear gun truck and we tell stories about the 359 transportation company and the individuals who served there hauling fuel,” said Dale Anderson, Board of Directors member.

Both Freeman and Anderson proudly served our country. They consider it a true honor to work and be a part of the Military Veterans Museum in Oshkosh.

Members say there is active recruitment for local volunteers to allow the doors to open during the week, as opposed to just weekends. They say you do not have to be a Veteran to volunteer.

For more information on the museum, and a look inside, visit mvmec.org.

To Grady Freeman, Dale Anderson, and all of our brave Veterans, “Thank You” for your service.