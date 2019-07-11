Some local golfers will be teeing up to show their support for the Volunteer Center of Brown County.

And it’s not too late to get involved.

The 24th Annual Volunteer Center Golf Classic hits the greens next Wednesday, July 17th at Thornberry Creek at Oneida.

Eric Sponholtz, Executive Director of the Volunteer Center of Brown County joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about the event.

Lunch is served on the course and there will be plenty of auction and raffle prizes afterwards.

All the proceeds raised promotes volunteerism.

The center helps recruit and match volunteers with around 180 Brown County area non profit groups.

They are still looking for volunteers for the event– and still have some foursome’s open.

If you’re interested just call the center at (920) 429-9445 or show up the day of the event.

And Local 5’s Nate Stewart is once again this year’s emcee.

For more information https://www.volunteergb.org/