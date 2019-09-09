If you’ve been wanting want to volunteer, but aren’t sure which organization is right for you– you’re in luck.

An upcoming event will give you the chance to discover how you can help out your neighbors. The Second Annual Community-Wide Volunteer Expo is sponsored by The Volunteer Center of Brown County.

This free event gives you the chance to network with over 70 local nonprofit organizations, learn more about them and their volunteer needs, “So many times there is different people in the area that are trying to get involved and they are not necessarily sure where to start so this is an opportunity for them to see these people put a face with an organization that’s really important too but to be able to know that the need is out there and how best to get involved and that is so vitally important,” explained Eric Sponholtz, Executive Director, Volunteer Center of Brown County.

The Volunteer Expo is Tuesday, September 10th from 3 until 6:30 at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.