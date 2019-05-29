Warmer weather returns

From Storm Team 5…

Nice weather anticipated for Wednesday, starting out with some patchy fog in northern sections. Areas of sunshine and clouds will be mixed throughout the area, and with some sun our highs will increase into the lower 70s. A little cooler lakeside with highs in the 60s. Winds will be light, changing from the northeast to the southwest later in the day.

Skies will be partly cloudy through tonight. Winds will stay light and our lows will drop to 52 degrees.

Tomorrow, you can plan for lots of sunshine. Mostly sunny conditions will carry us into the afternoon, then a weak cold front could generate some pop-up showers later on. We’ll warm up to 78 degrees for Thursday.

Even warmer weather for Friday. Partly sunny skies will be the common rule with highs in the low 80s. Later in the day, another cold front will swing in from the north and bring the chance for scattered thunderstorms.

Saturday, that same front will bring the chance for morning showers. There will be clearing later in the day with highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday brings back lots of sun with high pressure. Temperatures will be seasonal around 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Monday still keeps lots of sun in the forecast. Highs will be around 72 degrees.

More showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday with an afternoon temperature of 73 degrees.