Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Array of performing artists lined up for Fish Creek arts center

Door Community Auditorium will again host a wide variety of performing artists for its annual subscription series.

These events, and more, will be presented.

2019 Mainstage Season

June 21: Longtime folk singer/songwriter Greg Brown

June 29: Big band sounds from The Glenn Miller Orchestra

July 3: Classic Albums Live plays Queen’s “A Night at the Opera”

July 8: Alt-rock songwriter Alejandro Escovedo with Door County rocker pat mAcdonald

July 12: Americana trio I’m with Her

July 13: Soul singer Amos Lee

July 16: Country-folk star Rosanne Cash

July 19: Alt-country with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

July 22: Pioneering “blue-eyed soul” singers The Righteous Brothers

July 26: Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro

July 30: World roots duo Rising Appalachia

Aug. 1: Fleetwood Mac tribute band Tusk

Aug. 11: Quirky swing band Squirrel Nut Zippers

Aug. 29: Gospel/R&B trailblazer Mavis Staples (part of the Blues, Roots and American Stories Fest)

Sept. 6: Stand-up comedian Tom Papa

Sept. 9: “Choir! Choir! Choir!” a free community singing event

Sept. 14: Door County Blues Blowout with Cathy Grier and the Troublemakers (part of the Blues, Roots and American Stories Fest)

Sept. 21: Blues singer Shemekia Copeland with South Carolina roots quintet Ranky Tanky (part of the Blues, Roots and American Stories Fest)

Sept. 28: Native American blues-roots musicians Wade Fernandez and Bill Miller(part of the Blues, Roots and American Stories Fest)

Oct. 5: Local R&B and blues favorites Big Mouth and the Power Tool Horns (part of the Blues, Roots and American Stories Fest)

Oct. 13: “Love Letters,” two-person romantic play with “Family Ties” stars Michael Gross and Meredith Baxter (rescheduled from February)

Oct. 20: Comedy-variety show “Manitowoc Minute” hosted by YouTube sensation Charlie Berens, with Grammy-winning bluegrass band The Special Consensus

Oct. 25: “Paddle to the Sea” by classically trained ensemble Third Coast Percussion

Nov. 4: Student performance of “The Little Engine That Could Earns Her Whistle”

TBA (Thanksgiving weekend): Americana by Door County songwriter Katie Dahl and the Capitol Sun Rays

Dec. 30: “Play It Forward,” annual holiday concert with variety of local musicians

Jan. 28: “Shadowland” by modern dance troupe Pilobolus

Feb. 14: “The Finest Hour,” blues, jazz, standards and swing from the post-World War II era with Davina and The Vagabonds and Hot Club of Cowtown

