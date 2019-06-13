Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Comedy ‘A Trick of the Light’ premieres next week in Fish Creek

Peninsula Players Theatre will open its 84th season Tuesday, June 18, with a world premiere of the Peter Moore comedy “A Trick of the Light.“

Performances to July 7 continue at 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Sundays June 23 and 30 and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7. Info: peninsulaplayers.com.

A pre-show discussion for ticketholders will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, with playwright Peter Moore.

A post-show discussion will be held with actors, designers and the director Thursday, June 20.

Snapshot: Eddie is a 40-something guy who discovers he can become invisible to everyone around him, except his wife.

Neil Brookshire (“Miss Holmes,” “The 39 Steps”) returns as Eddie, and familiar faces Joe Foust and Noah Simon are his good friends, Darrell and Marty. Simon was last seen at the Players in Foust’s comedy “Once a Ponzi Time” and in the 2018 winter play reading of “A Trick of the Light” with Brookshire and Foust.

Cassandra Bissell, who was the title character in last season’s “Miss Holmes,” plays Beth, Eddie’s wife.

Newcomer Hayley Burgess is cast in the multiple roles of a movie usher, waitress, co-worker and therapist.

Directing is veteran actor, director and playwright Tom Mula.

Peninsula Players Theatre bills itself as America’s oldest professional resident summer theater and Door County’s theatrical icon.

Situated along Door County’s scenic shore, the award-winning acting company has been entertaining generations of audiences in its 600-plus seat, all-weather pavilion, since 1935, presenting hundreds of pre-Broadway tryouts, world premières, classic dramas, comedies and musicals.

The company is led by artistic director Greg Vinkler, who selects the lineup of shows, designers and casts. Vinkler is in his 31st season at Peninsula Players. He recently performed in Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s production of “Hamlet.” Vinkler will direct the autumn Midwest première of Mark St. Germain’s comedy “George Washington’s Teeth.”

The company includes 10 returning Players in the acting company, 13 staff members, 16 designers, 11 interns, six administrators, seven musicians, three scenic painters, two stitchers, three draftsmen/carpenters, two union stage managers, two cooks, a master electrician, a properties manager, a costume shop manager “and lots of collaborative creativity.”

