Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Daddy D’s Fabulous Fifties Show’ starts Thursday in Green Bay

Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present three performances of “Daddy D’s Fabulous Fifties Show” starting this week.

Performances are June 20, 21 and 27 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) at Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddyds.com.

The show put together by leader Darren Johnson and the company blends songs with comedy routines.

Performing are Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Darren Johnson, Cody Borley (drums), Ryan Sette (guitar), Andy Mertens (bass), Nate Kinzel (keyboards), Kevin Van Ess (saxophone) and Alicia Michelle (violin).

A few of the songs are “Duke of Earl,” “Diana,” “Sh-Boom,” “Love Potion #9” and “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” “Summertime Blues,” “Book of Love” and “All I Have to Do is Dream.”

As is tradition, the show will include a salute to veterans.

Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.