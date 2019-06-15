Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Five productions set for 2019-2020 season in Sheboygan

Sheboygan Theatre Company has announced its 2019-2020 lineup of mainstage and second stage productions.

The company recently closed its 85th season with record attendance numbers and ticket sales for its spring show “The Wizard of Oz.”

Starting its 86th season in October is “The Addams Family: A New Musical,” which features a new telling of the antics of the macabre family by the writers of the Tony-winning “Jersey Boys.”

Next is a renowned classic, Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life”, to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

February 2020 will bring the popular comedy “The Nerd” by Larry Shue.

The mainstage season ends in May with the Broadway hit “Mary Poppins.”

The company says, “These four endearing and magical shows capture the love of family and show us the importance of appreciating the ties that bind us to one another.”

Studio Players, the company’s second stage, will be producing “The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” at Paradigm Coffee and Music, 1202 N. 8th St. in December 2019. The show is a dark Christmas comedy that follows the conversation of eight of Santa’s reindeer after scandal erupts at the North Pole. The play is a timely metaphor full of social commentary for the MeToo era. More Studio Players information is at stcshows.org.

Season tickets are available now. Individual tickets will be available Sept. 3.

About Sheboygan Theatre Company: Originally known as the Sheboygan Community Players, the company was founded in 1934 when talented citizens from nearly 30 separate theater groups combined to provide quality entertainment on the shore of Lake Michigan. The company produces at least four mainstage shows each year in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre on the Horace Mann Middle School campus. The company also produces smaller productions through its “black box” theatrical group, Studio Players.

The company operates as a nonprofit within the Sheboygan Area School District Community Recreation Department. Sheboygan Theatre Company is a volunteer-run organization with a 15-member board of directors. In addition to its executive director, Jackie Erdman, Sheboygan Theatre Company hires independent contractors as directors and designers to bring its mainstage shows to life.

