Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Footloose: The Musical’ opening two-weekend run Friday in Abrams

Abrams Spotlight Productions Inc. will present eight performances of “Footloose: The Musical” for a two-weekend in Byng Community Theatre.

Performances are at 7 p.m. June 21, 1 and 7 p.m. June 22, 1 p.m. June 23, 7 p.m. June 28, 1 and 7 p.m. June 29 and 1 p.m. June 30. Info: abramsspotlightproductions.com.

According to the website: The story follows city teen Ren McCormack and his move to the small town of Bomont, Utah, where dancing and rock music are not only discouraged, but banned. Follow Ren, his newfound friends, and the community as they grapple with love, loss, rebellion, and the right to dance.

The musical is based on the 1984 film and features such Billboard hits as “Let’s Hear It for the Boys” and “Holding Out for a Hero.”

Directing is Michael Laskowski, a veteran with a variety of troupes in the region.

The production features Akeem Edmonds as newcomer Ren McCormack and Abby Frank as the Rev. Shaw Moore’s rebel daughter Ariel Moore.

The includes several family member ties. They include sisters Abby and Bella Frank, (portraying Ariel and Rusty), along with two father/daughter duos, Jerry Wirtley and Charis Wirtley (portraying Rev. Shaw Moore and Wendy Jo) and Mark Koehn and Katie Koehn (portraying Coach Dunbar and Urleen).

Opening night June 21 includes a gala following the performance with the audience, cast and crew.

