Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Nine classical plays set for 40th season of Spring Green company

American Players Theatre, one of the state’s destinations for classical plays, opens next week with nine productions in the offing. Info: americanplayers.org.
The company is celebrating its 40th season this year.
An overview:
Hill Theatre (outdoor)
+ “Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare. Directed by John Langs, featuring Kelsey Brennan, La Shawn Banks and David Daniel. Starts June 8.
+ “She Stoops to Conquer” by Oliver Goldsmith. Directed by Laura Gordon, featuring Sarah Day and Josh Krause. Starts June 14.
+ “Macbeth” by William Shakespeare. Directed by James DeVita, featuring Melisa Pereyra and Marcus Truschinski. Starts June 21.
+ “Fences” by August Wilson. Directed by Ron OJ Parson, featuring Gavin Lawrence. Starts Aug. 2.
+ “The Book of Will” by Lauren Gunderson. Directed by Tim Ocel, featuring Tracy Michelle Arnold, Colleen Madden and James Ridge. Starts Aug. 9.
Touchstone Theatre (indoor)
+ “The Man of Destiny” by George Bernard Shaw. Directed by James Bohnen, featuring Ridge and Cassia Thompson. Starts June 8.
+ “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur” by Tennessee Wiliams. Directed by Robynn Rodriguez, featuring Arnold and Madden. Starts June 14.
+ “A Doll’s House” by Henrik Ibsen. Directed by Marti Lyons, featuring Brennan. Starts Aug. 20.
+ “A Doll’s House, Part 2” by Lucas Hnath. Directed by Brenda DeVita, featuring Jim DeVita, Day, Madden and Pereyra. Starts Oct. 24.
