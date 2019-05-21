Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Performing arts centers set 2019-2020 school-year daytime programs

An important mission of performing arts centers in Northeastern Wisconsin will continue in the next school year – daytime programming designed for students.

The major centers have announced their schedules to help teachers plan ahead.

Still to be announced are the Student Discovery Series at the Grand Opera House in Oshkosh and other student/family type offerings at Weill Center for the Performing Arts in Sheboygan, Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek, Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc, Southern Door Community Auditorium in Brussels, John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan and other facilities in the region.

Below are the offerings in Green Bay and Appleton with some information on the concepts and nuts and bolts of the series.

Weidner Center for the Performing Arts

2019-2020 Stage Doors Education Series

According to a press release: The series provides meaningful educational opportunities for young students travelling from over 67 cities and 19 counties throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

The coming season’s series features nine scholastic productions in total. Additionally, the Weidner Center continues its educational partnership with The Children’s Museum of Green Bay, Heritage Hill State Historical Park, The National Railroad Museum and The Neville Pubic Museum of Brown County. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay academic programs will offer “Extend-the-Day” experiences with the College of Science, Engineering and Technology; Education and Music for select productions

Below is the list of the official Stage Doors Education Series schedule. Performance times are at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; productions that only have a 10 a.m. show time are indicated by an asterisk (*).

November

+ 14 “Pete the Cat”

+ 15 “And So She Walked: An Artist’s Journey Along the Trail of Tears”*

+ 20 “The Henry Ford’s INNOVATION NATION-LIVE!”

February

+ 10 “Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks”

+ 14 The Q Brothers’ “Othello: The Remix”*

+ 26 “The Snowy Day & Other Stories”

March

+ 10 “Dog Man: The Musical”

April

+ 8 “Bill Blagg’s Magic in Motion”

+ 15 “The Pout-Pout Fish”

The annual series is a program of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and is made possible by the support of the George F. Kress Foundation and Green Bay Packaging Inc., Morgan Stanley Foundation, Open-Sense Solutions LLC and KHROME.

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

2019-2020 Bemis Company Educational Series

According to a press release: “The 2019-20 season was created to help students celebrate and explore heritage through traditions, music, stories and people. By learning more about where they came from and sharing in the heritage of other cultures, students will gain a broader world view, learn to appreciate differences and discover similarities,” said director of programming and community engagement, Amy Gosz. “Programs and performances that are part of the Bemis Company Education Series are specifically designed to provide a unique way for students to learn, explore and grow. By connecting to themes being taught in the classroom, these artistic opportunities help bring lessons to life through music, movement and storytelling.”

Performances are are designed specifically to meet Wisconsin Academic Standards for students in grades PreK-12. Performances are selected based on their connection to classroom curriculum, relevancy to current classroom topics and ability to engage students through various art forms. The center provides study guides and resource materials for all performances and coordinates classroom workshops whenever possible. Ticket prices are subsidized at $5-$7 through Annual Partner and grant support and scholarship tickets are available to students in need of financial assistance.

The series annually draws an average of 23,000 students from throughout Northeastern Wisconsin and beyond.

Reservations for the series are available to public and private schools, state-licensed family or group childcare centers and state-registered home schools.

+ Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s “The Rainbow Fish”

Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: PreK-3

+ ETHEL and Robert Mirabal: “The River”

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 4-12

+ Makaroff Youth Ballet & Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra present “Peter and the Wolf and Other Classics”

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

+ Mariachi Herencia de México

Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 5-12

+ Virginia Rep On Tour’s “I Have a Dream”

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 3-7

+ Magic Tree House: Showtime with Shakespeare

Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 1-6

+ ArtsPower’s Production of “Chicken Dance”

Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: PreK-3

+ “YAMATO – The Drummers of Japan”

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 3-12

+ Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute: “Link Up: The Orchestra Moves

with the Fox Valley Symphony Youth Orchestra”

Monday, March 16, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 3-5

+ Bay Area Children’s Theatre’s “Llama Llama Live! Script, Music and Lyrics by Autin Zumbro”

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: PreK-1

+ “The Belle of Amherst” by William Luce starring Ginger Grace as Emily Dickinson

Presented in Kimberly-Clark Theater

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 7-12

+ ArtsPower’s Production of “My Heart in a Suitcase”

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Suggested for grades: 4-9

+ Monkey BAA Theatre Company presents “Diary of a Wombat”

Friday, April 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The 12:30 p.m. performance will be relaxed and sensory-friendly

Presented in Kimberly-Clark Theater

Suggested for grades: PreK-3

In addition to Education Series performances, the center will continue to provide education programs for students including the fourth year of the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards, which celebrates and supports high school musical theater programs. Classroom Connections Teacher Workshops will also continue in partnership with the Appleton Area School District as part of the Partners in Education program of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. In addition, as part of the Community First Community Engagement Series, the Center announced the return of its Education Outlet event, where educators are invited to network at a pre-performance reception and attend “The Phantom of the Opera” together as a group at a discounted rate.

