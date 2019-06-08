Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: ‘Little Chutes and Ladders’ some kind of joy in Green Bay

Photo caption: Pat Hibbard, from left, Lisa Borley, Dennis Panneck, Amy Riemer, Adam Cain, Frank Hermans, Michael O’Malley, Blake Hermans, Sarah Hibbard, Kasey Schumacher, Tony Pilz and Tom Verbrick are the company for “Little Chutes and Ladders” by Let Me Be Frank Productions.” (Sue Pilz Photography)

The show has weird scene shifts at the start, has a drab backdrop for the first act and has odd ways of connecting showbiz stories, but mostly it’s some kind of wonderful.

“Some Kind of Wonderful” happens to be one of the show’s showcases. Led by rip-roarin’ rock bassist Pat Hibbard, the song lets most everyone loose in sheer energy and some kind of joy. The show has lots of such juicy bursts from the high-octane cast.

Talented singers take turns confidently unleashing hits by stellar singers and then radiating the pleasure of doing so.

Friday night at the Meyer Theatre, satisfaction especially poured from Lisa Borley in Natalie Cole’s bluesy “I’ve Got Love on My Mind” and Kasey Schumacher in Linda Ronstadt’s yearning “Desperado.” In Schumacher’s case, the song is much older than she is, yet here it is, still resonating, live on stage in full bloom with a super-versatile band. How cool is that?

This is Let Me Be Frank Productions in action from its 100-somethingth original comedy with music (the ’70s this time), “Little Chutes and Ladders.”

The show mixes Dutch stuff with showbiz stuff with Little Chute, Wisconsin, stuff for a bizarre-o, tongue-in-cheek story. It’s “The Partridge Family” meets “The Sound of Music” with David and Shaun Cassidy’s stepmother being Maria Von Trapp. How weird is that? Just right, apparently, if you are Pat Hibbard and Frank Hermans, co-writers/directors of Let Me Be Frank Productions.

The story – oi! – has two Dutch girls trying to finagle a shady deal to get the Partridges to start a Dutch windmill cookie operation in Little Chute. Really! I do not make this stuff up! Hermans and Hibbard do.

At any rate, it’s all for fun and fun for all when it comes to watching the performers act their way through colorful characters and then let fly in song – really let fly. This show is filled with brilliant sounds.

Amy Riemer’s voice is like honey any time she starts in.

Sarah Hibbard (one of the Dutch girls) has a roundness as she does Anne Murray’s “Shadows in the Moonlight.”

Kasey Schumacher turns up the acting heat as a flinty Dutch girl, with sparks in singing.

Holy smokes, can Lisa Borley soar in song, one after another.

Blake Hermans – is he 20 yet? – sings and breathes performing. This acorn didn’t fall far from the tree, his father, Frank Hermans.

Frank Hermans here is another persona, another presence in voice, this time including Van Halen’s bright rockiness of “Dance the Night Away.”

Tom Verbrick here is another goofball persona, another presence in a novelty song, this time Van Halen’s double entendre “Ice Cream Man.”

Loopiest of all in his bonkers-ist acting role is Michael O’Malley linking to Shaun Cassidy leaping into curtain-eating portrayals of Jean Valjean and Don Quixote, the latter battling windmills in Dutch-reference wooden shoes (oi!).

Act II starts with a great cross-reference. The band comes out smokin’ in Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water” with Pat Hibbard heating up the lead singing in a landscape of rolling fog. The song ends, and out comes Tom Verbrick waving his arms as if to clear the air, saying, “Looks like the wind’s blowing in from Kaukauna.” People who have driven past Kaukauna knows of what he speaks.

Much, much happens in a Let Me Be Frank Productions show, and “Little Chutes and Ladders” is another one that is stuffed with stuff.

One fascinating (heavyweight) thing is present: The story includes many examples of talented performers getting shafted by people who own the rights to what they have performed in and essentially created with their being, their soul. The Partridge Family and The Monkees are among them. Infused is a kind of lust for stardom, as the show’s version of David Cassidy is eager to go solo, setting up a situation where his handlers will feed on what he produces forever with not so much gain for him. There is an aura in the situation of going off to be a star and getting swept up, simply swept up, in all the trappings and lusters and pitfalls of STARDOM. And then there is Let Me Be Frank Productions – 100-something shows and counting – having created satisfactions in our comfy region for stellar performers in starring situations. The stardom is lower case, but stardom nonetheless.

Cast:

Frank Van Hermans – Frank Hermans

David Van Hermans – Blake Van Hermans

Shaun Van Hermans – Michael O’Malley

Lori Van Hermans – Lisa Borley

Maria Von Trapp – Amy Riemer

Uncle Danny Van Hibbard – Pat Hibbard

Rueben Kinkaid – Tom Verbrick

Hansel Van Screwyou – Kasey Schumacher

Gretel Van Screwyou – Sarah Hibbard

Band: Guitars – Dennis Panneck; bass – Pat Hibbard; keyboards – Tony Pilz; drums – Adam Cain

Running time: Two hours, 19 minutes

Remaining performances: Green Bay, Meyer Theatre: To June 22: Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. June 15, June 20. Info: meyertheatre.org. Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre, 7:30 p.m. June 26. Info: cccshows.org.

Songs

Act I

“I Woke Up in Love This Morning” (The Partridge Family) – Blake Hermas

“Shop Around” (The Captain and Tennille) – Kasey Schumacher

“Shadows in the Moonlight” (Anne Murray) – Sarah Hibbard

“I’ve Got Love on My Mind” (Natalie Cole) – Lisa Borley

“If I Were Your Woman” (Gladys Knight and The Pips) – Amy Riemer

“We Gotta Get You a Woman” (Todd Rundgren) – Frank Hermans

“Ice Cream Man” (Van Halen) – Tom Verbrick, featuring Dennis Panneck on guitar

“Some Kind of Wonderful” (Grand Funk Railroad) – Pat Hibbard, featuring the men

“Desperado” (Linda Ronstadt) – Kasey Schumacher

“Domino” (Van Morrison) – Frank Hermans and all

Act II

“Smoke on the Water” (Deep Purple) – Pat Hibbard

“Remember Me” (Diana Ross) – Amy Riemer

“Stoned Love” (The Supremes) – Sarah Hibbard and the women

“Blow Away” (George Harrison) – Michael O’Malley

“Dance the Night Away” (Van Halen) – Frank Hermans, featuring Dennis Panneck on guitar

“Got to Be Real” (Cheryl Lynn) – Lisa Borley

“Only Yesterday” (Carpenters) – Kasey Schumacher

“I Love the Nightlife” (Alicia Bridges) – Lisa Borley

“I Think I Love You” (The Partridge Family) – Blake Hermans

“Thunder and Lightning” (Chi Coltrane) Amy Riemer and all

NEXT: “The Hodag and Scooby Dude,” July 19-Aug. 17.

THE VENUE: Stop and look around the place. Meyer Theatre’s auditorium is an eye full. The Meyer one of the state’s colorful historic theaters. In its current form, the Robert T. Meyer Theatre opened Feb. 27, 2002. It seats approximately 1,000. The building dates back much farther. It opened Feb. 14, 1930, as one of the palatial Fox movie houses. The place is picturesque. The theater’s interior aura was its saving grace toward the end of the 20th century, when the building was faced an uncertain fate. The architectural/decorative style is defined as Spanish Atmospheric. The auditorium is designed in the manner of a Moorish courtyard of old. The eclectic mix of architectural styles and colors carries throughout the lobbies.

THE PEOPLE: Robert Meyer was president and chief executive officer of Tape Inc. of Green Bay . The theater took his name at the behest of his wife, Betty (Janet Elizabeth) Rose Meyer, whose financial contribution at a crucial time helped revitalize the building. The Rose family has a history of deep commitment to and involvement in the well-being of Green Bay. Robert Meyer died in 1984, Betty Rose Meyer in 2008.

