Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: ‘The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical’ spicy in Oshkosh

Photo caption: Leading the cast for Oshkosh Community Players’ production of “The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical” are Dalton Zanin as Max Bialystock, Brittney Baldwin as Ulla and Christopher Borgardt as Leo Bloom. (Abbigale Dusing Photography)

***

Imagine Mel Brooks as a waiter at a pizza parlor.

He asks, “What would you like for toppings on your musical?”

“Comedy… No, make that sarcasm. Add mockery. And teasing. Plenty of double entendre meanings… you know, hormones… sex! Extra ridicule. Add ridiculousness. Borderline offensiveness. Hot-pepper frenetics. Heap on guilty pleasures. Cheese, of course. Leave off the seriousness.”

“You got it,” and off he scampers and a few minutes later comes back with “The Producers: the Mel Brooks Musical.”

“Voila!” he says as he plops down a steaming pizza inspired by the 1967 movie that became a 2001 Broadway musical that won a whopping 12 Tony Awards.

“Enjoy,” he says at the Grand Opera House, where his pizza has made its way to the stage as a live-wire production of Oshkosh Community Players.

The joke – well, the main joke – is a shifty Broadway charlatan talks a frustrated accountant into teaming with him to produce the worst-ever musical that will fail yet earn a bundle because of the charlatan’s sex-cess with little old ladies who are the investors.

The cast directed by troupe president John Rubino, who also performs, is inspired by the no-holds-barred material.

It’s dangerous material. Hitler, on his face, is one of the unfunniest creeps in history. Hitler, in the hands of Mel Brooks, is this gay guy who sings and dances and overacts as he stars in the intended flop, “Springtime for Hitler.” This is so outrageously snarky and mocking that it’s funny. “Touché, Mein Fuhrer.”

Leading the frazzling pace (except for scene changes) are Dalton Zanin as the ever-conniving Max Bialystock and Chris Borgardt as the accountant Leo Bloom and his ledger filled with neuroses, including a nana from infancy.

By themselves or together, Zanin and Borgardt pour on the careening drive of zany humor. It could be in action, reaction, body language or expression, and by word or by song.

Brittney Baldwin portrays their salacious secretary, Ulla, who has a delicious recurring joke keyed to a time of day: 11 o’clock. Bonuses from Baldwin in dance: A split and a running flip.

Another of Mel Brooks’ big-time politically incorrect things has to do with gayness. As with Hitler, he goes way, way over the top. Every such character is a sendup of the Mount Everest level, starting with the hired-to-fail director of “Springtime for Hitler,” Roger DeBris. (The last name is a joke, too.) There is no flame retardant with Roger, who arrives in a dress akin to New York’s Chrysler Building (so ID’d in the show), or in his retinue. There are more sendups among guys playing Roger’s theatrical team than in a hot-air balloon rally. Leading the prancing and puffery are Nate Scheuers as Roger DeBris and Chis Watters as his personal assistant, Carmen Ghia.

Time to call, “Author! Author!” That would be Franz, whose undying admiration and loyalty spawned the show “Springtime for Hitler.” Here’s another inspired performance by one-name Booras, who sings and hop-hop dances and cranks up the satire as a crazed Kraut.

There is plenty of send-up-erie to spread around for the supporting cast, who are quite into the shenanigans with Dancing Hitlers and doddering Little Old Ladies (some dancing with walkers) and suffering accountants and woeful peasants and lots more. Look at the cast list and all the roles most everybody plays.

The production also comes with a live orchestra, which sets so much of the goofiness in motion. This is an ambitious production for a community theater, and it is running for another three performances.

The production has some oddities. Scene changes early are swift and out of sight. Suddenly, they’re visible (like behind the arrival of Franz) and continue that way. Swastikas on armbands and on clothing are reversed.

Dialing back the clock past 20 years ago, a community theater in Northeastern Wisconsin would not be likely to put on “The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical.” There would be fear of backlash. Offended people would let their feelings be known. Times have changed. The material still is dangerous, but it is taken as what Mel Brooks is so good at creating, a multi-tasking, multi-tasty joke.

Pizza, anyone?

***

Creative: Book – Mel Brooks, Thomas Meehan; music and lyrics – Mel Brooks; director – John Rubino and Kylie Montee; musical director – Kari Devine; choreographer – Katie Castel; set designer/master builder – John Rubino; lighting design – Nate Scheuers; stage manager – Jennifer Steffens; scenic charge – Lady Addriane Fails; sound designer/engineer – Brian Haverty

Cast (in order of appearance):

+ Usherette, Chorus Girl, Bialy Dancer/Tapper, Dancing Hitler, Springtime Dancer/Tapper, Court Reporter, Girl Prisoner – Tara Gulbrandsen

+ Usherette, Bialy Dancer, Singing Hitler, Springtime Dancer, Guard, Convict – Bethany Reilly

+ Kiss Me-Feel Me, First Nighter, Street Walker, Peasant, Springtime Dancer/Tapper, Girl Prisoner – Jennifer Shields

+ Franz, First Nighter, Bum, Accountant – Booras

+ First Nighter, Chorus Girl, Bialy Dancer, Pigeon, Dancing Hitler, Peasant, Springtime Dancer, Jury Foreman, Girl Prisoner – Aubyn Vogel

+ Leo Bloom, First Nighter – Christopher Borgardt

+ First Nighter, Accountant, Bialy Dancer, Dancing Hitler, Peasant, Springtime Dancer, Convict – Leigh Marmes

+ Roger DeBris, First Nighter, Cop – Nate Scheuers

+ First Nighter, Paperboy, Chorus Girl, Pigeon, Lick Me-Bite Me, Singing Hitler, Peasant, Springtime Dancer/Tapper, Convict – Jolee Jackson

+ Carmen Ghia, First Nighter, Accountant, Springtime Dancer – Chris Watters

+ First Nighter, Chorus Girl, Bialy Dancer/Tapper, Dancing Hitler, Peasant, Springtime Dancer/Tapper, Girl Prisoner – Krista Frenz

+ First Nighter, Not You, Scott, Mel Brooks – John Rubino

+ Mr. Marks, Workman, Kevin, Bialy Dancer, Singing Hitler, Jason, Storm Trooper, Officer O’Reilly, Judge, Prison Trustee – Brad Leonhardt

+ Max Bialystock – Dalton Zanin

+ Blind Violinist, Accountant, Bryan, Singing Hitler, Jack La Pedis, Peasant, Rolf, Springtime Dancer, Sergeant, Bailiff, Convict – L. Douglas Bord-Pire

+ Bag Lady – Bialy Dancer, Audition Pianist, Peasant, Springtime Dancer, Convict – Emily Beyer

+ Nun, Pigeon, Bialy Dancer, Singing Hitler, Ticket Taker, Peasant, Springtime Dancer, Convict – Austyn Vogel

+ Nun, Chorus Girl, Pigeon, Bialy Dancer/Tapper, Dancing Hitler, Peasant, Springtime Dancer/Tapper, Girl Prisoner – Olivia Jackson

+ Hold Me-Touch Me, Street Cleaner, Accountant, Springtime Dancer, Officer O’Rourke – Linda Hassel

+ Ulla, Street Walker, Chorus Girl – Brittney Baldwin

+ Shirley Markowitz – Kari Devine

+ Gunter – Jennifer Steffen

Orchestra: Alto saxophone – Kyle Blaese; harp – Rochelle Dabel; drums – Austin Gafner; keyboard – Stephanie Gonzalez; French horn – Josh Hernday; soprano saxophone – Maya Thielen-Herrera; clarinet – Francesca Lindley; violin – Kylie Montee; trombone – Sam Olson; trumpet – Austin Williams; flute – Andrea School; bass – Kurt Schlieter

Running time: Two hours, 41 minutes

Remaining performances: 7:30 p.m. June 13, 14, 15

Info: thegrandoshkosh.org

***

Musical numbers

Act I

Overture – Orchestra

“It’s Opening Night” – Usherettes, Ensemble

“The King of Broadway” – Max, Ensemble

“We Can Do It” – Max, Leo

“I Wanna Be a Producer” – Leo, Ensemble

“We Can Do It” (Reprise) – Max, Leo

“I Wanna Be a Producer” (Reprise) – Max, Leo

“In Old Bavaria” – Franz, Pigeons

“Der Guten Tag Hop-Clop” – Franz, Max, Leo

“Keep It Gay” – Roger, Carmen, Max, Leo, Roger’s Team

“When You’ve Got It, Flaunt It” – Ulla

“Along Came Bialy” – Max, Leo, Ulla, Roger, Carmen, Franz, Roger’s Team, Little Old Ladies, Ensemble

Act II

“That Face” – Leo, Ulla

“That Face” (Reprise) – Leo, Max

“A Wandering Minstrel” – Jack

“The Little Wooden Boy” – Audience Member Extraordinaire

“Have You Ever Heard the…” (interrupted) Jason

“Have You Ever Heard the German Band” – Franz

“It’s Opening Night” (Reprise) – Usherettes

“It’s Bad Luck to Say Good Luck on Open’ng Night” – Carmen, Roger, Leo, Franz, Max

“Springtime for Hitler” – Roger, Ulla, Production Tenor Stormtrooper, Ensemble

“Where Did We Go Right?” – Max, Leo

“Leo Goes to Rio” – Ulla Leo

“Betrayed” – Max

“’Til Him” – Max, Leo, Little Old Ladies

“Prisoners of Love” – Max, Leo, Franz, UIla, Roger, Ensemble

“Goodbye!” – Company

***

NEXT SEASON: “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney, fall; “Something Different” by Bradley Dokken, winter; “The Music Man” by Meredith Willson, spring.

THE VENUE: Located at 100 High Ave. in Oshkosh, the Grand Opera House is one of Wisconsin’s showcase surviving theaters. Built for live performance well before the arrival of movies, the theater opened Aug. 9, 1883. Designed by architect William Waters, the building reflects the opulence of the era and the strength of Oshkosh at the time. Roman influences abound in columns and support elements. Ceiling and wall artistry is elaborately detailed. See grandoperahouse.org/history for details on the theater’s rich history and ongoing challenges. When you are there, wander around the building – up and down stairways and in and around nooks and crannies – and savor the details along with vintage photos and displays. For instance, in the balcony are elaborate sections everywhere. In the rear ceiling are rectangles fringed by flowers and vines. The largest rectangle includes a crossing pattern with a square at the center that’s angled like a diamond. In the front ceiling, a crossing pattern in the central square leads to a circle which depicts cherubs at play, one riding a fly. The top edge on side walls is curved, with images being a series of potted trumpet vines interspersed with maize. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com.