Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘The Wedding Singer’ musical opening Thursday in Kaukauna

Kaukauna Community Players will present the musical “The Wedding Singer” in five performances starting this week in Bernie Hupperts Center for the Performing Arts of Kaukauna High School.

Performances are at 7 p.m. June 20, 21, 22, 27 and 28. Info: kaukaunacommunityplayers.org.

The 2006 musical from the 1998 Adam Sandler movie revolves around Robbie, who sings at weddings, his failed relationship with his former fiancée, and his romance with a new love, Julia.

The cast features Tanner Hake as Robbie Hart, David Been as Sammy, Nick Lamers as George, Molly Schlaak as Julia Sullivan, Tonie Yankowski as Holly, Brooke Mentzel as Linda, Amos Huse as Glen Guglia, Claudia Weaver as Rosie and Linda Felten as Angie.

Performing multiple roles are Trent Hoffman, Greg Franzen, Tanner Nerison, Bailey Bidwell, Calvin Bukovitz, Brandie Hietpas, Tara Nerison, Jack Miron, Nora Bielmeier, Kaci Franzen, Anna Franzen, Kathy Breitzman, Scott Felten and Chelsea Poppleton.

The troupe has been in existence since 1982.

With music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin and a book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, the musical was nominated for the 2006 Tony Award for Best Musical.

