Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: New mixes with famous in theater offerings in region

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

ARRIVING

– In Weyauwega, Gerold Opera House will present the new musical “Wet Kiss the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. June 27, 28 and 29. Info: wegaarts.org. Written by Kathy Fehl with original music by Stanton West with additional music and lyrics by Laila Salins, the musical is about a magical underwater world and a fantasy island. A passionate fight to save the coral sets up the story.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present Marie Kohler’s “The Dig” through July 20 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays (except July 4) and 2 p.m. Sundays, with added performances July 2 and 16. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-drama-new-to-the-area-the-dig-opening-next-week-in-sturgeon-bay/.

– In Green Bay, Downtown Green Bay and Play-by-Play Theatre of greater Green Bay will present William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Whitney Park, 800 Main St. Admission is free. Some seating is available, but blankets and chairs are encouraged. The play is one of Shakespeare’s best-known comedies. It portrays the events surrounding a marriage. Included are the adventures of four young lovers and a group of six amateur actors who are controlled and manipulated by the fairies who inhabit a forest.

ENDING

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present one more performance of “Daddy D’s Fabulous Fifties Show” June 27 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) at Riverside Ballroom. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-daddy-ds-fabulous-fifties-show-just-happens-in-green-bay/.

– In Kaukauna, Kaukauna Community Players will present its final performances of the musical “The Wedding Singer” at 7 p.m. June 27 and 28 in Bernie Hupperts Center for the Performing Arts inside Kaukauna High School. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-the-wedding-singer-musical-opening-thursday-in-kaukauna/2080327365.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present its final performances of Ted Swindley’s the song-filled “Always… Patsy Cline” in Real Opportunities Outreach Center. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. June 27, 28 and 29. Info: wrtt.org. This is a reprise production. My review of the 2017 version by the troupe: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-patsy-cline-a-special-elixir-in-new-london/.

– In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions will present its final performances of “Footloose: The Musical” in The Nancy Byng Community Theatre at 7 p.m. June 28, 1 and 7 p.m. June 29 and 1 p.m. June 30. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-story-energy-of-footloose-the-musical-eventually-catch-hold-in-abrams/.

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre, Inc. will present its final performances of Matthew Barber’s “Enchanted April” in Lucia Baehman Theatre of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Valley Campus at 7 p.m. June 27, 28 and 29. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-enchanted-april-casts-subtle-and-comical-spells-in-menasha/.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Isadoora Theatre Company will present its final performances of Will Eno’s “The Realistic Joneses” at 7:30 p.m. June 28-29 and 2 p.m. June 30 in Margaret Lockwood Gallery Inside/Out Theatre. Info: isadooratheatrecompany.com. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-the-realistic-joneses-delves-dilemmas-in-sturgeon-bay/.

– In Neenah, Riverside Players will present its final performances of the Ken Ludwig comedy “Moon Over Buffalo” in Riverside Park Pavilion at 8 p.m. June 27-28 and 7 p.m. June 29 and 30. Info: ci.neenah.wi.us/departments/parks-and-recreation. Directing is Laura Frelich. Snapshot: It is the summer of 1953, and George and Charlotte Hay, formerly Broadway stars, have taken their run-down touring company to Buffalo, New York. They have the intention of running “Cyrano de Bergerac” and “Private Lives” in repertory, all the while grumbling about missed Hollywood opportunities. But on-stage harmony is compromised when George performs an off-stage infidelity, impregnating the company’s ingenue. When Charlotte learns of this, she prepares to run away with the family lawyer, sending lightweight George on a grief-stricken drinking binge. It turns out that Frank Capra is headed to town on a talent scouting mission looking to hire the couple for his swashbuckling “Scarlet Pimpernel” epic. As a result, the Hay family – including scornful, deaf mother in law Ethel, determinedly practical daughter Rosalind, and dashing actor Paul, Rosalind’s ex-boyfriend – must work overtime to get sloppy drunk George into his Cyrano outfit. With the entrance of Rosalind’s fiance, anxious TV weatherman Howard, and Richard Maynard, the wealthy lawyer hoping to lure Charlotte away to his mansion, confusion intensifies. The show is a throwback farce filled with larger-than-life personalities of the world of the theater.

ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will continue the Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones musical “The Fantastics” at 7:30 p.m. June 27, 28, 29; 2 p.m. June 30; 7:30 p.m. July 5, 6, 7. Info: forstinn.com. Snapshot: The story is about a boy, a girl and their fathers, who try to keep them apart. The narrator, El Gallo, asks the audience to use its imagination and follow him into a world of moonlight and magic. The boy and the girl fall in love, grow apart and finally find their way back to each other after realizing the truth in El Gallo’s words that, “without a hurt, the heart is hollow.” ​(Mortimer) is Kana Coonce (Mortimer), ​Vanessa Guillen (Luisa), ​Phillip Jindra (El Gallo), Tessa Komorowski (The Mute), Corey McElroy (Hucklebee), Jeremy Pelegrin (Bellamy) and Sean Stalvey (Matt). Directing is Michael Sheeks with Kevin James Sievert as music director and choreographer.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will continue Peter Moore’s new comedy “A Trick of the Light” to July 7 at 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. June 30 and 4 p.m. July 7. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/community/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-a-trick-of-the-light-comical-and-engaging-in-fish-creek/.

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”in 11 performances in Broadway Theatre. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. June 27, 28; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 29; 7:30 p.m. July 9, 10, 11, 12, 13; and 2 p.m. July 14. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-joseph-dreamcoat-eye-popping-in-color-and-action-in-de-pere/.

– In Fish Creek, the Northern Sky Theater outdoor season to Aug. 24 in Peninsula State Park includes the new “We Like It Where?” and the returning “Dairy Heirs” and “Windjammers.” Info: northernskytheater.com. My review of “We Like it Where?” is at https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-we-like-it-where-taps-wisconsins-rich-humor-in-fish-creek/2080096945. Returning productions are “Dairy Heirs” and “Windjammers.”

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare has opened its season in Bjorklunden garden with William Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” in rotation with “Henry V.” Performances by the professional company continue to Aug. 24. Info: doorshakespeare.com. My review of “The Merry Wives of Windsor”: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-mirth-crackles-in-the-merry-wives-of-windsor-in-baileys-harbor/.

– In Waupaca, Summit Players Theatre will present a workshop at 1 p.m. and a 75-minute performance of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” at 2:30 p.m. June 30 in Hartman Creek State Park. More on the touring company: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-free-at-a-wisconsin-state-recreation-spot-near-you-romeo-and-juliet-/2061170320.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Brillion, Endries Performing Arts Center will host Kids from Wisconsin in “The Beat Goes On” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Info: brillionpac.com. The cast includes Anastasia Barstow, Suamico, from Bay Port High School; Sarah Kurowski, Sobieski, a graduate of Pulaski High School; and Alex Turicik, a graduate of Plymouth High School.

– In Oshkosh, Waterfest34 will host Hairball! Thursday, June 27, in Leach Amphitheater. Info: waterfest.org.

– In De Pere, De Pere City Band will present “Music of July 4th” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, in Voyageur Park. Admission is free. Director Ken Petersen will lead the band.

– In Oshkosh, Grand Opera House will host “Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show” at 5 a.m. Friday, June 28. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Green Bay, Riverside Ballroom will host “Freddie – A Tribute to the Songs of Freddie Mercury” with JJ Midnight and Michael Sahagian at 7 p.m. Friday, June 28. Info: espshow.ticketleap.com/gb.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre hosts “Free Beer and Hot Wings LIVE at Night” at 8 p.m. Friday, June 28. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host the Elton John tribute band Simply Elton at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in the Billie Kress Amphitheatre. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host the Glenn Miller Orchestra at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 28. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center continues its Percussion & Steel Band series to Saturday, June 29, in its Dutton Concert Barn. The Symphony series starts Wednesday, July 3 and continues to July 13. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Peninsula Music Festival will present “Classics in Concert at the Kress” with pianist Inna Faliks at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, in the Great Room of the Kress Pavilion. Info: musicfestival.com. The program: Ludwig van Beethoven, “Sonata No. 23 (‘Appassionata’);” Frederic Chopin, “Nocture No. 2 (‘Rubenstein’):” Franz Liszt, “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12;” Frederic Chopin, “Etude Opus 25, No. 7;” Paganini-Liszt, “La Campanella.”

– In Appleton, the Appleton City Band will present its weekly summer concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, in Pierce Park.

– In Green Bay, the Green Bay City Band continues its summer series with “Salute to Liberty” in St. James Park at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. Director Greg Sauve conducts John Philip Sousa marches and patriotic music. Steve Wilda sings “God Bless America,” the trombones play “Danny Boy.” Gen. Douglas McArthur’s farewell speech is narrated to music. “A Salute to the Armed Forces” recognizes veterans.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Classic Albums Live: Queen: ‘A Night at the Opera’” at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Oshkosh, Waterfest34 will host Corey Chisel and the Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra Thursday, July 4, in Leach Amphitheater. Info: waterfest.org.