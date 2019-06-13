Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Summer’s around the corner, and so is a lot of action

Below is more information on “Love Letters” in Green Bay, “Romeo and Juliet” in Sherwood, “A Trick of the Light” in Fish Creek, “The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “Henry V” in Baileys Harbor, “Daddy D’s Fabulous Fifties Show” in Green Bay, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” in Fond du Lac, “The Wedding Singer” in Kaukauna, Jeanne Wolfmeyer Dance Company in Manitowoc, “Jeeves Intervenes” in Menasha, “The Producers: The Mel Brooks Musical” in Oshkosh, “Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding” in Tisch Mills, “Til Beth Do Us Part” in Port Washington, “Little Chutes and Ladders” in Green Bay, “We Like it Where?” “Dairy Heirs” and “Windjammers” in Fish Creek… performances involving De Pere City Band, St. Norbert Summer Band Camp Concert, Booker T. Jones, Steel Bridge Songfest, Craig Campbell, Cary Hoffman and members of the Sheboygan Symphony, “A Tribute to Maury Laws,” Jim Stafford, Gordon Lightfoot, Appleton City Band, Green Bay City Band, Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Scott Stapp… news of De Pere Art Walk, Door Kinetic Arts Festival.

ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre of greater Green Bay will present A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters” as a fundraiser presentation at 7:30 p.m. June 14 in Robert Lee Brault Playhouse of Green Bay Community Theater. Info: playbyplaytheatre.com. According to news releases: The production features veteran performers Karen McDiarmid and Steve Carlson. McDiarmid was a familiar personality on TV and radio because of her 20-year career as The Shopko Lady. McDiarmid was active in leading roles with Music Theatre of St. Norbert College and Evergreen Productions and solos with the Green Bay Symphony Orchestra. She co-hosted the local Cerebral Palsy, Inc. Telethon and Muscular Dystrophy Telethons. McDiarmid co-starred with Carlson in the 1978 Music Theatre production of “The Music Man.” Carlson’s performance credits locally, in Madison and elsewhere include “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Brigadoon,” “A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” “Die Fledermaus,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Guys and Dolls,” “I Do! I Do!,” “Kismet,” “A Little Night Music,” “The Magic Flute,” “The Marriage of Figaro,” “The Merry Widow,” “The Music Man,” “Pippin,” “Regina,” “1776,” “Showboat,” “Side by Side by Sondheim,” “South Pacific,” “Sweet Charity” and “The Threepenny Opera.”

– In Sherwood, Summit Players Theatre will present a workshop at 1 p.m. and a 75-minute performance of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” at 2:30 p.m. June 16 in High Cliff State Park. More on the touring company: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-free-at-a-wisconsin-state-recreation-spot-near-you-romeo-and-juliet-/2061170320.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will open its 84th season the world premiere of the Peter Moore comedy “A Trick of the Light” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. Performances to July 7 continue at 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. June 23 and 30 and 4 p.m. July 7. A pre-show discussion for ticketholders will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 20 with playwright Peter Moore. A post-show discussion will be held June 20 with actors, designers and the director. Snapshot: Eddie is a 40-something guy who discovers he can become invisible to everyone around him, except his wife.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare will open its season with William Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 19 in Bjorklunden garden. Performances continue to Aug. 24 in rotation with “Henry V.” Info: doorshakespeare.com. From the website: “The Merry Wives of Windsor” is directed by Marcella Kearns. In it, disreputable Sir John Falstaff pursues two housewives, Mistress Ford and Mistress Page, who outwit him instead. Meanwhile, three suitors seek the hand of Anne Page, Mistress Page’s daughter. Falstaff hopes to seduce the wives so he can gain access to their husbands’ wealth. Ford learns of Falstaff’s approaches and is consumed by jealousy. In disguise, he befriends Falstaff to learn about Mistress Ford’s behavior. The wives, however, trick Falstaff and Ford. As Falstaff visits Mistress Ford, Mistress Page announces that Ford is coming. Falstaff hides in a basket of dirty laundry and is thrown in the river. Another visit ends similarly: Falstaff disguises himself as “the fat woman of Brentford,” whom Ford hates. Ford beats “her” in anger. Finally, Falstaff is lured to a comical nighttime rendezvous where all of Windsor comes together, Falstaff is publicly humiliated, and Ford admits his folly. Two of Anne Page’s suitors elope with boys in disguise while Anne marries her chosen suitor, Fenton. “Henry V” is directed by Matt Daniels. The drama begins at the English court, where the young king is persuaded that he has a claim to the throne of France. When the French dauphin, or heir apparent, insults him by sending him tennis balls, Henry launches his military expedition to France. Before departing, Henry learns that three of his nobles have betrayed him, and he orders their execution. Meanwhile, his old tavern companions grieve over Sir John Falstaff’s death, and then leave for France. Henry and his army lay siege to the French town of Harfleur, which surrenders. The Princess of France, Katherine, starts to learn English, but the French nobles are sure of success against Henry. Instead, Henry’s forces win a great victory at Agincourt. After a brief return to England, Henry comes back to France to claim his rights and to set up his marriage to Princess Katherine. The play’s epilogue points out that Henry will die young and that England will as a result lose most of his French territories.

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “Daddy D’s Fabulous Fifties Show” June 20, 21 and 27 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) at Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddyds.com. The show blends songs with comedy routines. Performing are Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Darren Johnson, Cody Borley (drums), Ryan Sette (guitar), Andy Mertens (bass), Nate Kinzel (keyboards), Kevin Van Ess (saxophone) and Alicia Michelle (violin). A few of the songs are “Duke of Earl,” “Diana,” “Sh-Boom,” “Love Potion #9” and “Why Do Fools Fall in Love.”

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Community Theatre will present the musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at 7:30 p.m. June 20, 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. June 23 in Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center. Info: fdlct.org. Directing is Steve Wilson. Set in 19th century London, this is a macabre tale of an ousted barber and his revenge on those who did him wrong. In the title role is Trevor Clementi, a Fond du Lac native. Ahead for the troupe in 2019-2020 are “Dixie Swim Club,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Mamma Mia!” “Grease” and “Frozen Jr.”

– In Kaukauna, Kaukauna Community Players will present the musical “The Wedding Singer” at 7 p.m. June 20-22 and 27-28 in Bernie Hupperts Center for the Performing Arts inside Kaukauna High School. Info: kaukaunacommunityplayers.org. The 2006 musical from the 1998 movie revolves around Robbie, who sings at weddings, his failed relationship with his former fiancée, and his romance with a new love, Julia. The cast features Tanner Hake as Robbie Hart, David Been as Sammy, Nick Lamers as George, Molly Schlaak as Julia Sullivan, Tonie Yankowski as Holly, Amos Huse as Glen Guglia, Claudia Weaver as Rosie and Linda Felten as Angie.

ENDING

– In Manitowoc, Jean Wolfmeyer School of Dance will present its final performance of its 36th annual “Dancee Awards” at 7 p.m. June at Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre, Inc. will present its final performances of “Jeeves Intervenes” at 7:30 p.m. June 13 and 14 in Lucia Baehman Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Valley Campus. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-jeeves-intervenes-a-madcap-yet-just-so-delight-in-menasha/2071094058.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Community Players will present its final performances of “The Producers: The Mel Brooks Musical” 7:30 p.m. June 13 and 14 at the Grand Opera House. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-the-producers-a-mel-brooks-musical-spicy-in-oshkosh/2066006814.

ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present two more performances in a long series of the interactive comedy “Tony ‘n Tina’s Wedding” June 13 and 14. Info: forstinn.com. The setup, according to the website: The Forst Inn is hosting the nuptial celebration of Tony Nunzio and Valentina Vitale in all its tacky and hilarious glory. The performance includes a wedding service followed by a reception at which the wedding party and their bickering family entertain their guests along with a pasta dinner, wedding cake and dancing. It is all for the sake of comedy. You start your experience by arriving at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Norman for the service. The service will start promptly at 6:45 p.m. (2 p.m. for matinees). It is recommended you arrive about 15 minutes before the service. The couple will be hitched by about 7:15 p.m., and you can work your way through the receiving line and get back to The Forst Inn for the reception by around 7:30. The reception takes place at The Forst Inn in Tisch Mills. It features music by a live wedding band, The Fusions, and an Italian meal, wedding cake and an evening of frolicking. The next performances start July 19.

– In Port Washington, Memories Ballroom will present performances of Jones Hope Wooten’s “Til Beth Do Us Part” June 13 and 18-20. Info: memoriesballroom.com. From my review of a previous area production: The story, which is slow on the uptake, surrounds a couple in Cincinnati who have been married for 27 years. The wife, Suzannah, is caught up in an executive-type job. The husband, Gibby, is a TV meteorologist who loafs when home. Gibby is a slob and promise-breaker who is useless around the house except for scratching Suzannah’s back. The couple is friends with Margo and Hank, who are divorced. It’s Margo idea that the swamped Suzannah hire in a housekeeper who can also help as a business assistant. Enter Beth, who lives up to the problems the play’s title suggest. The playwrights depict Beth as a kind of genie who can make things happen with a little spin in a room. Beth has a couple of minions – Diddley and Beau – who are mischievous helpers and stir up amusements during scene changes. Beth speaks Southern sweet. She is helpful as all get out. The once-dumpy household is picked up and efficient. Suzannah’s work load is eased so she can concentrate on getting a promotion to London, England, pending a visit by her boss, Celia. The “get out” part of Beth’s doing is Gibby: Manipulated by Beth, Suzannah tells Gibby to leave. Gibby moves in with Hank. Woven into the story are bits about the single life after divorce. Hank and Margot talk about the fun they are having dating galore and being free, but they are really lonely and not doing well with the dating part. There’s a bit of cleverness involving Margot. She is at a dance club, and she and Gibby are discussing ways to get Gibby back with Suzannah. Margot is doing a Latino/flamenco type of dance with high hand claps and struts and stomps, and Gibby in eureka moments of thoughts creates motions that make it seem like he and Margot, indeed, are dancing in a Spanish way. Eventually, the play leads to Suzannah’s boss arriving and Hank, dressed in drag, pretending to be that boss and Beth calculating and manipulating so as to grab Suzannah’s job from under her nose.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present “Little Chutes and Ladders” to June 22 at the Meyer Theatre, plus June 26 in Manitowoc. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-review-little-chutes-and-ladders-some-kind-of-joy-in-green-bay/2062398012.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater outdoor season in Peninsula State Park includes a review presentation of “We Like it Where?” (June 13) and the returning “Dairy Heirs” (June 14). Info: northernskytheater.com. “We Like it Where?” will premiere June15. Also returning (June 17) is “Windjammers.” Performances in the company’s outdoor amphitheater continue on an alternating schedule to Aug. 24. According to a press release: Written by Corrie Beula Kovacs and Stephen Kovacs, “We Like It Where?” celebrates ordinary people doing extraordinary things. It is based on the true “mouse that roared” story of the town of Winneconne’s brief secession from Wisconsin. The tourist-dependent town is left off the 1967 state highway map, and the locals take action. They come up with a clever publicity stunt, uniting their community and making world news in the process. “Perhaps our most rewarding research has been done with the two living characters from our show, Jan and Russ Meerdink of Neenah,” said Beula Kovacs. “They’ve provided us with a first-person look at the events that took place more than 50 years ago.” Back by popular demand for a second summer is “Dairy Heirs,” written by Eva Nimmer, Joel Kopischke and Alissa Rhode. The show is a “modern-day family farming moo-sical” full of cheesy puns and singing sibling duos. “Windjammers” makes its second voyage to the stage since its premiere in 2013.Written by Robin Share and Clay Zambo, the story is inspired by the yarns and shanty tunes of 19th century Great Lakes sailors. “Windjammers” is a coming-of-age tale of courage and adventure amid high waves, fresh air, legend and song.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In De Pere, De Pere City Band will celebrate Flag Day with a concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, in Voyageur Park. Admission is free. Director Ken Petersen will lead the band in “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “An American Spectacular,” “Arlington” and “America the Beautiful” as well as such popular favorites as “Moon River,” “Copacabana” and “A Tribute to Marvin Hamlisch.” Five more Thursday concerts, all at 7 p.m., will follow this schedule: June 27, “Music of July 4th;” July 11, “For Kids of All Ages;” July 25, “Screen and Stage Hits;” Aug. 1, “The Last of the Big Bands;” and “Something for Everyone” with the De Pere City Band.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host its Summer Band Camp Concert 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Free.

– In Manitowoc, the 41st annual MetroJam is Friday and Saturday, June 14-15, downtown. Featured is Booker T. Jones. Info: metrojam.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will host Steel Bridge Songfest at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 14-15. Info: steelbridgesongfest.org, which includes more about the overall festival.

– In Denmark, Denmark Lions Club will host Craig Campbell during its 4-11 p.m. event Saturday, June 15. Info: ticketstaronline.com.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host entertainer Cary Hoffman and members of the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra in Hoffman’s autobiographical one-man hit musical “My Sinatra” at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Info: weillcenter.com. Proceeds will benefit the orchestra. Hoffman has performed the music of Frank Sinatra for the past 10 years in more than 60 performing arts centers.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “A Tribute to Maury Laws” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Info: foxcitiespac.com. Performers include Cory Chisel, Adriel Danae, John Gibson, Brian Groner, John Harmon, Zach Harmon, Mike Kubicki, Steve March-Tormé, Janet Planet, Tom Theabo and Tom Washatka. Proceeds benefit the center’s education programs.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “The Jim Stafford Show” at 2 p.m. Monday, June 17. Info: cccwshows.org.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “An Evening with Gordon Lightfoot: 80 Years Strong Tour” at 8 p.m. Monday, June 17. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Appleton, the Appleton City Band will present its weekly summer concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, in Pierce Park.

– In Green Bay, the Green Bay City Band starts its summer series of concerts with “Music We Love” in St. James Park at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. Bay Port High School choral director Tami (Hockers) Witter sings selections from “The Sound of Music,” the trumpets play “Bugler’s Holiday” and the trombones perform “Lassus Trombone.”

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will open its Percussion & Steel Band series at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, in its Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Oshkosh, Waterfest34 will host Scott Stapp Thursday, June 20, in Leach Amphitheater. Info: waterfest.org.

ETCETERA

– In De Pere, Definitely De Pere is presenting its first Art Walk of the season from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 14. According to a press release: The event takes guests through various businesses showcasing professional and emerging artists. There will be 25+ venues hosting 45+ artists exhibiting and selling a variety of media including painting, jewelry, ceramics, photography and glass. Attendees can view sculpture installations and murals and hear live outdoor music while meeting local artists. Five outdoor murals are in progress. Definitely De Pere is hosting two artists from Amal Sweden, De Pere’s sister city. They will be painting a design on the side of the building located at 115 N Wisconsin Street. The title of the mural is “Interlaced,” and it focuses on water, a natural link that both cities have. Residents of De Pere are invited to help create the piece. The Sculpture Walk is a new program for downtown De Pere and features an ongoing seasonal public art exhibit of original outdoor sculptures. Recently 10 sculptures were installed. More is at definitelydepere.org.

– In Baileys Harbor, Eric Simonson’s Door Kinetic Arts Festival continues June 13 and 14 at Bjorklunden Lodge. More of the festival: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large-wearegreenbay/warren-gerdscritic-at-large-creativity-again-the-byword-of-2019-dkaf-near-baileys-harbor/2045590741.

