Weekend sunshine to showers

From Storm Team 5…



The nearly perfect stretch of weather continues Saturday. More sunshine can be expected with temperatures again in the low 80s – cooler by the lake in the afternoon.

Sunday will bring some more cloud cover, and the chance for rain. A system working in from the south, along with a cold front from the west kicks up the chance for scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will be cooler with clouds and rain, topping out around 72 degrees.

Monday, we’ll keep the chance for a few showers in the forecast. Highs will be around 68 degrees.

A nice day Tuesday. You’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds during the day, and warmer temperatures with a high of 76 degrees.

Another system will bring a likely chance for showers and thunderstorms again Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures both days will be around 70 degrees later in the day.