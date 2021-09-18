WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Fall festivities happening in Green Lake Co.

West of Winnebago Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Summer may be ending but that doesn’t mean the fun activities have to. Welcome the fall season by participating in some of the fun seasonal activities happening near you!

Pineapple Hill Orchard

Pineapple Hill Orchard in Green Lake is just what the doctors prescribed this fall season. Offering a variety of apples for the taking along with fresh apple cider, and warm apple cider donuts, your summer sadness will surely be cured at Pineapple Hill Orchard.

Pineapple Hill Orchard is located at W3220 Princeton Road and is opened daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*This is a growing list. Local 5 will continue adding other fall activities happening in this county as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS SPORTS XTRA: Luxemburg-Casco wins big over Denmark

HS Sports Xtra: De Pere stuns Bay Port again; West De Pere rolls

High School Volleyball: Notre Dame, Freedom win key conference games

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Challenges

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Time to Get Social