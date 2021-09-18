WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Fall festivities happening in Waushara Co.

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – As we welcome the crisp fall weather, we are also welcoming the fun fall festivities. See what seasonal activities are happening in Waushara County.

Flyte’s Fieldstones

Fall never felt so good at Flyte’s Fieldstones in Coloma. Flyte’s offers residents the full fall experience by offering a giant pumpkin patch, wagon rides, and a tricky corn and hay maze. There will also be a petting zoo, pumpkin launcher, jumping pad, corn pit, and tons of barnyard games for the whole family to enjoy.

Flyte’s Fieldstones is located at W10770 State Road 21 and is opened Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and starting in October, and only on Saturdays, Flyte’s will stay open until 8 p.m.

*This is a growing list. Local 5 will continue adding other fall activities happening in this county as they become available.

