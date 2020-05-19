Temporary permit allows Oshkosh bars and restaurants to expand outdoor seating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh announced on Tuesday that Oshkosh restaurants and bars are allowed to temporarily expand their outdoor seating.

On May 19, the Oshkosh Common Council approved a Temporary Use Permit (TUP) to allow Oshkosh businesses to expand their seating areas outside of their current building, decks, and patios.

The city added that these permits will expire on October 1.

According to city officials, the TUP permits allow businesses to temporarily set up outdoor patios, picnic tables, tables, chairs with umbrellas, tents, and bars to be set-up in their side, front and rear yards, parking lots.

Oshkosh officials state the establishments’ goal would be to keep at their current seating capacity,

but reduce customer density by expanding their seating areas outside.

The TUP application form is said to detail the minimum requirements for Zoning, County Health, Police, Fire, Clerk, Public Works and Inspections for the proposed TUPs.

The planned review time for these applications is said to be in 2 to 3 days. The TUP application is available online on the city’s COVID-19 page on the city’s website.

