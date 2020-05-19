1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Temporary permit allows Oshkosh bars and restaurants to expand outdoor seating

West of Winnebago Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh announced on Tuesday that Oshkosh restaurants and bars are allowed to temporarily expand their outdoor seating.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

On May 19, the Oshkosh Common Council approved a Temporary Use Permit (TUP) to allow Oshkosh businesses to expand their seating areas outside of their current building, decks, and patios.

The city added that these permits will expire on October 1.

According to city officials, the TUP permits allow businesses to temporarily set up outdoor patios, picnic tables, tables, chairs with umbrellas, tents, and bars to be set-up in their side, front and rear yards, parking lots.

Oshkosh officials state the establishments’ goal would be to keep at their current seating capacity,
but reduce customer density by expanding their seating areas outside.

The TUP application form is said to detail the minimum requirements for Zoning, County Health, Police, Fire, Clerk, Public Works and Inspections for the proposed TUPs.

The planned review time for these applications is said to be in 2 to 3 days. The TUP application is available online on the city’s COVID-19 page on the city’s website.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"