Wet Whistle Wine Fest in Algoma

Wine lovers will be headed to the Lakeshore for some some fun this weekend.

Algoma’s 18th Annual wet whistle wine festival at legion memorial park and Von Steihle Winery begins Friday night and runs through Saturday.

The biggest attraction is the wine stomp— where six people try to out stomp their competition.

And if wine isn’t your thing- Ahnapee Brewery will have some suds available.

All proceeds raised is going toward community improvement projects and new gear for the Algoma Fire Department.

Organizers joined us on Local 5 This Morning to tell us about the fun.

The festival kicks off tonight and runs through saturday.

The celebrity grape stomp is at 11 am Saturday– come out and cheer us on Local 5’s very own Millaine Wells, Jordan Lamers and Chelly Boutott are competing.

Friday, September 13 5-9pm is FREE admission; they will also be accepting canned food that evening for the Kewaunee County Food Pantry. The musical group Bazooka Joe will be performing.

Saturday, September 14 10am-6pm $10 per person admission; children under 12 free of charge; grape stomps will be held on Saturday only; the celebrity stomp is at 11am and 11:20am; Annie Rose will be performing 10AM-1:30PM; followed by Big Mouth from 2-6PM.