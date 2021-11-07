What’s to Eat: Jack Stack in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo (WFRV) – When you hear Kansas City, you immediately think barbecue. And if you don’t think of Jack Stack, then you’re missing out.

The restaurant has various locations all over the city but the restaurant tucked into the art district of KC, known as the Freight House, has a warm, lodge-like feeling that wraps you in a warm hug, much like the food they put out does.

“It’s about the love and the passion,” manager Liz Floro said. “Our pitmasters have so much passion about the barbecue they are bringing to Kansas City.

Jack Stack was started by Russ Fiorella back in 1957. It started out as a traditional storefront with about five or six selections of items. Now it’s become the largest hickory-smoked cookery in the United States.

According to pitmaster Logan Gaspard, hickory-smoked is what gives Jack Stack barbecue its amazing taste and flavor. It’s not too overpowering and lets the meat speak for itself.

Jack Stack does barbecue for just about anyone, from burnt ends to pulled pork, to fire smoked wings, you name it, they’re looking to find you that perfect bite. And most of those perfect bites have been smoked for 12-14 hours overnight in order to get that delicious caramelization and melt in your mouth goodness.