GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV)-The timing for Northeast Wisconsin’s upcoming winter storm falls on some of the busiest travel days ahead of the holidays.

Appleton International Airport officials told Local Five News that they’ve talked to some travelers who adjusted their plans to avoid the storm. United and American Airlines have both already started offering vouchers for travelers who want to travel on a different day. He said he expects other airlines to eventually offer vouchers as well.

“Be flexible don’t have a predetermined connecting point, all the airlines here have great apps and changes can be done in the app,” said Jesse Funk who is the Air Service and Business Development Coordinator for Appleton International Airport.

Funk said they’re expecting to see 25 percent more air travelers this year compared to last. He said people continue to be excited about traveling after they weren’t able to travel the last few years because of the pandemic.

He said that Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 are usually the busiest air travel days ahead of the holidays. Unfortunately, those days line up with when meteorologists predict the winter storm will arrive in Northeast Wisconsin.

“Download your airlines app, turn on notifications that’s how airlines can communicate with you the best, and watch the weather at both your origin and your destination,” said Funk.

Funk said airport crews train for winter storms so they can clear runways as quickly as possible when it starts snowing. He also reminded travelers that it’s the airlines not the airports that decide when flights are canceled or delayed.

Although it may be tempting to switch up your flight to avoid the storm, experts from Fox World Travel told Local Five News that travelers should be careful.

“Worried yes, changing travel plans not quite yet,” said Rose Gray with Fox World Travel when asked if people should be switching up their plans because of the storm. “It’s difficult because it’s the holidays although airlines are generous there still has to be a seat on an aircraft to make that work (switching flights) so that’s where the challenges might be.”

She said that air travelers should make sure they have all the essentials when they go to the airport. Things like food, electronics, chargers, and other things that will help them make it through potentially long delays.

She also advises travelers not to take wrapped gifts with them because TSA agents will have to unwrap them when you go through security. She also reminds people to be kind and patient with airport workers.

Triple A estimates that over 112 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home this holiday season (between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2). About 7.1 million of those people will travel by air which is a 14 percent increase compared to last year.

Over 100 million people will drive to their destinations this holiday season. The good news for drivers is that according to Triple A gas prices are down to a statewide average of $2.74 per gallon in Wisconsin.