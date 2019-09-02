Live Now
Wisconsin CASA Association gearing up for 18th annual conference

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) “Together for Hope” is this year’s theme for the 18th annual Wisconsin CASA Association Conference on Saturday, September 14th at St. Norbert College.

According to the organization, the conference will draw several hundred CASA volunteers, staff, child welfare workers, lawyers and judges, as well as members of the public. Among the featured conference topics: 

  • Human dignity despite difficult conversations
  • The Court’s perspective on CASA
  • Understanding intergenerational trauma in Tribal communities
  • Being inclusive advocates
  • Self-Care
  • And the keynote speaker, founder of The Kid Safe Zone in Baltimore, Ericka Alston Buck, will talk about “Passion, Purpose & Service to Others”

