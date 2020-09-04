Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Wisconsin Crime
FDL man sentenced on 12 felonies, Child Porn & Arson
Top Wisconsin Crime Headlines
Nationwide retail thief taken into custody in Oshkosh
GB woman charged with stealing over $10k from victim
Overnight shooting in GB has PD searching for suspect
Oshkosh PD search for man after violent carjacking
Clintonville carjacking suspect escapes police
Burglary spree in WI leads to police processing 2 …
More Wisconsin Crime
Oneida Co. man sentenced for sex trafficking of a …
De Pere PD seeking public’s help IDing retail thief
Ripon woman faces 60+ years for homicide, drug charges
Drug investigation leads to northern Wi woman’s arrest
Local News
DNR warning hunters of spreading avian flu
Small insect could create issues for deer stands
‘Lasagna Love’ fills need, tummies at same time
Oneida Nation celebrates 200 years of treaty signing
FDL man sentenced on 12 felonies, Child Porn & Arson
When could the first freeze arrive in Wisconsin?
GBPD wrap up grabbing incident with Packers RB
Nationwide retail thief taken into custody in Oshkosh
View All Local News
National
Michigan deer seen jumping over car on police dashcam
Construction worker accused of killing Florida deputy
Ohio man warns of scary ransom scam
Judge bans cameras from Idaho mom’s triple murder …
Decades after Tylenol Murders terror, new info surfaces
Fake shooting reports, ‘Swatting,’ seen at many schools
View All National
Don't Miss
2022 Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
View All Don't Miss
Coronavirus News
N.E. WI experiencing much better COVID-19 levels
Week ahead: Offbeat titles among the offerings
Northern half of WI facing higher COVID-19 levels
WI sees jump in deaths from COVID-19 with 20 reported
View All Coronavirus
Trending Stories
When could the first freeze arrive in Wisconsin?
4-year-old in WI dies after jumping onto roadway
GB woman charged with stealing over $10k from victim
Nationwide retail thief taken into custody in Oshkosh
Oshkosh PD search for man after violent carjacking
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins …
Your Local Election HQ
Barnes: Clerical error to blame for mistake
Brown Co. Sheriff race to get write-in candidate
Changing voting laws: How they look in your state
View All Election
Local Sports
GREEN BAY NATION: GREEN AND BOLD
GREEN BAY NATION: CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE
GREEN BAY NATION: Q & A WITH GREEN BAY
GREEN BAY NATION: PREVIEW WEEK 3 VERSUS BUCS
GREEN BAY NATION: RECAP PACKERS WEEK 2 WIN
Locker Room: Keys to the Game
More Videos