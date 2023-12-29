BROWN DEER, Wis. (WFRV) – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night after he allegedly killed someone and crashed his vehicle in a nearby municipality.

According to the Brown Deer Police Department, officers were sent to the 5000 block of Calumet Road around 8:00 p.m. on December 28 for reports of gunshots being heard in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had reportedly driven off the roadway into the ditch area near North 50 Street and West Calumet Road. Officers located the lone occupant of the vehicle, a 39-year-old subject who was armed with a firearm.

During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect was wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department for a homicide that had just occurred in their city near 38th and Good Hope Road.

Brown Deer Police say that nobody was hit by the shots fired at the crash scene. The subject was arrested and booked into the Milwaukee County Jail.

The Milwaukee Police Department is continuing to investigate the homicide, and no additional details were provided.