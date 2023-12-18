MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people in southern Wisconsin were arrested after police responded to a nightclub after a group allegedly started fighting.

According to the Madison Police Department, on December 15 around 2 a.m., officers were sent to a nightclub for a report of a ‘large’ group of people fighting and resisting staff. Officials say that a majority of the people involved left the area before police got there.

Staff members reportedly suffered minor injuries trying to break up the fights. Three women were arrested for disorderly conduct, according to authorities.

Another woman was reportedly arrested for obstructing. All were taken to the Dane County Jail.

There was no additional information provided.