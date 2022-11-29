JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Naval Recruiter allegedly subtracted seven years off his age, used his position to get personal information from potential recruits, and sexually assaulted high school students in southern Wisconsin.

25-year-old Bryan Bradley-Hubbard from Machesney Park, Illinois, was assigned to the Janesville Naval Recruitment Office located at 2900 Deerfield Drive.

In the fall of 2021, Bradley-Hubbard began recruitment efforts at a local high school where several teenage females reported inappropriate behaviors.

According to the Janesville Police Department, Bradley-Hubbard used his position as a Naval Recruiter to gain access to these females and obtain personal information.

Several conversations occurred through Snapchat as well as other social media sources.

Bradley-Hubbard was accused of having unwanted sexual contact with at least two juvenile females and attempted sexual contact with another.

In each report, Bradley-Hubbard told the juvenile females that he was 18 years old when in fact, he was 25, striking up a relationship with them outside of the scope of his recruitment.

Officials say that Bradley-Hubbard is being charged with the following:

Four Counts of Chil Enticement

Three Counts of Sexual Assault of a Child

The US Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is investigating Bradley-Hubbard independently of the Janesville Police Department; however, information is being shared between the two.