KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old Illinois man was taken into custody after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase and intentionally rammed a squad car, causing damage.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in Kenosha near 52nd Street and Green Bay Road, but the driver of the vehicle allegedly shut off the lights and fled the scene.

Information was obtained that this vehicle had been in two previous pursuits with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department but ultimately escaped.

Spike strips were deployed on the vehicle, and the front driver’s side tire was deflated. However, the Kenosha Police Department says this did not stop the suspect as they continued fleeing.

The suspect allegedly rammed a Pleasant Prairie Police Department squad car as they went west on Highway 50. The chase went through Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, and eventually into Lake County, Illinois.

The suspect continued to flee with the tire completely removed from the rim. Eventually, the vehicle slowed down, and a Kenosha police officer used their squad car to compel the suspect to stop and give up.

The 31-year-old Waukegan, Illinois resident was taken to jail and is being referred to several charges, including fleeing and eluding an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine, and bail jumping.

The Kenosha Police Department has posted videos of the entire pursuit from three officer’s points of view. To view the videos, you can click here.