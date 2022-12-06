BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in southern Wisconsin served a narcotics search warrant.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports during the morning hours of November 30, members from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant on the 900 block of West Grand Avenue in Beloit.

The search warrant resulted in the arrests of 55-year-old Scott A. Clemons and 43-year-old Mandi L. Stockwell, both from Beloit.

Clemons is facing a giant list of charges, including:

Possess w/Intent-Cocaine (>40g) – Repeater – Possession with Intent to Deliver/Distribute a Controlled Substance On or Near a Park Felony

Posses w/Intent-Fentanyl (>50g) – Repeater – Possession with Intent to Deliver/Distribute a Controlled Substance On or Near a Park Felony

2 Counts of Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (>1-5g) – Repeater – Possession with Intent to Deliver/Distribute a Controlled Substance On or Near a Park Felony

2 Counts of Manufacture/Deliver Fentanyl (<=10g) – Repeater – Possession with Intent to Deliver/Distribute a Controlled Substance On or Near a Park Felony

4 Counts of Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony Felony

Maintain Drug Trafficking Place – Repeater Felony

Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Repeater Misdemeanor



As for Stockwell, no formal charges have been filed at this time, but she was booked and released with a future court appearance, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional details were provided.