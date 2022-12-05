JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect is on the run after stealing two laptops from a retail store in the city of Janesville.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, around 5:00 p.m., a white man wearing a blue Golden State Warriors hoodie entered Best Buy in Janesville and asked the clerk for two MacBooks.

The clerk got the merchandise for him and was about to walk him to the counter when the suspect displayed a black handgun, which was in his front sweatshirt pocket.

Janesville Best Buy Armed Robbery

The suspect told the clerk to give him the MacBooks and to look down as he walked out of the store. After the suspect left the store, he got into a red Jeep Wrangler that was last seen westbound on Highway 14 toward the interstate.

Janesville Police Department expects to provide more information, and this incident is under investigation at this time.

Local 5 News will update this when more details emerge.