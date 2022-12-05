WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – What started as driving recklessly in a mall parking lot turned into a high-speed pursuit during rush hour traffic, causing a four-vehicle crash.

On November 29, officers with the Wauwatosa Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle after it was seen driving recklessly through the Mayfair Mall parking lot.

The driver reportedly continued southbound on Mayfair Road, weaving in and out of rush-hour traffic, eventually causing a four-vehicle crash.

The driver of the vehicle then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers not far after bailing the vehicle.

Nobody was injured in the four-vehicle crash, and officers issued a thank you to all those on the road who moved over to allow the department to follow the vehicle safely.

“We have a zero tolerance for reckless driving,” said the Wauwatosa Police Department on its Facebook page.

The driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated after he was observed speeding, running red lights, and fleeing from police.

No further information was provided.