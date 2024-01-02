MONONA, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead after hitting a tire deflation device and crashing while attempting to flee law enforcement in Wisconsin on Monday evening.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, shortly after 9:00 p.m. on January 1, officers with the Monona Police Department initiated a traffic stop for a suspicious vehicle at Nichols and Monona Drive. However, the driver of the vehicle fled.

A Dane County deputy deployed a tire deflation device, and the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Femrite Drive and Buckeye Road in the town of Cottage Grove. All three occupants of the fleeing vehicle did not survive the crash and died on the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says that no law enforcement responding to the scene was injured. The Monona Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are equipped with squad car dashboard cameras and the involved authorities have been placed on administrative leave.

The Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is leading the investigation of the officer-involved critical incident with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was provided.