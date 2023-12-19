RAYMOND, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin are investigating an incident where two custom motorcycles were allegedly stolen from a residence.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly looking for any information about the thefts of two custom motorcycles and an accompanying Jayco trailer. On December 8 around 7:30 p.m., the Jayco trailer was allegedly stolen from a residence in Raymond, Wisconsin.

The two custom motorcycles were reportedly inside the trailer.

Officials say that the trailer is 26′ long, gray and white with Wisconsin registration. Below is a breakdown of the motorcycle descriptions:

Motorcycle #1 2020 Harley Davidson Black and red WI registration S0L0W

Motorcycle #2 2022 International Black and blue WI registration NKOUT



Anyone with information is asked to call 262-636-3227. No additional details were provided.