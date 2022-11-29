KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop, crashing into a field, and hiding near a La Quinta Inn in southeast Wisconsin.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling northbound on I-94 near CTH C for a traffic violation.

Deputies report that the vehicle refused to pull over and exited the interstate on CTH C onto the east frontage road.

The deputy that initiated the traffic stop advised that the vehicle crashed into a field just south of STH 50, and as deputies were approaching the scene of the crash, they received calls that the occupants, described as males wearing all black clothing, fled east toward the La Quinta Inn.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, searched the area for the suspects. Two men matching the description were taken into custody near the La Quinta Inn within a few minutes.

A large number of illegal drugs and two handguns were recovered near the scene.

A short time later, deputies were given information that a possible third suspect had run northbound and entered the Woodman’s Grocery Store and was asking patrons to use their cell phones.

Based on physical evidence that was already recovered, deputies coordinated with the Woodman’s store manager to evacuate the store and search for the suspect.

After an extensive search and review of video surveillance footage from nearby businesses, it was determined that only two suspects were involved in this incident.

The two suspects were transported to the Kenosha County Jail on multiple felony charges, and no patrons or officers were injured during this multijurisdictional incident.

This is an active investigation, and no further information has been released at this time.