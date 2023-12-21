(WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to a crime related to animal cruelty.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 40-year-old Kenneth Herrera was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for violating the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act. Herrera is reportedly from Soldiers Grove, which is in Crawford County.

Herrera had pleaded guilty to creating, selling and distributing an animal-crushing video. Officials say that animal crushing includes burning, suffocating, impaling or causing the serious bodily injury of animals.

In 2021, Herrera reportedly paid a videographer in Indonesia $100 for a video of a monkey being physically abused. Officials say that he sent specific instructions to the videographer.

Animal crushing videos cruelly force animals into a cycle of fear, violence and death for personal gratification or profit. We are committed to aggressively pursuing and prosecuting anyone who engages in the creation or distribution of animal crush videos. Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division

Herrera was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and to pay a $5,000 fine. The FBI and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigated the case.

No additional information was provided.