Galena, Ill. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was charged in Illinois after officers found nearly 900 rounds of ammunition and several firearms inside a vehicle near a Christmas Tree Lighting.

According to a Facebook post from the Galena Police Department, on November 26 at around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of Christmas Tree Lighting on Commerce Street in response to the report of a vehicle that had been driving several times recklessly.

Officers located the vehicle unoccupied a short distance away, and after approaching the vehicle, they saw a handgun in the front seat.

Around 45 minutes later, officers observed a male and female subject walking toward the vehicle, and as the two reached the vehicle, officers made contact with them, and they were detained.

During a search of the vehicle, officers not only uncovered the handgun that was seen earlier but an AR-10 rifle, an AK-47 rifle, and an AK-47 pistol. All the firearms were loaded, and close to 900 rounds of ammunition were located in the vehicle. A black ski mask and first aid were also located.

As a result, Samuel Stoddard from Platteville was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons. He was transported to the Jo Daviess County Jail and was released the following day.

The incident is still under investigation, and more charges are likely to be referred.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms assisted.