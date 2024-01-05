MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee woman pleaded guilty Friday to five homicide charges after driving her minivan through a red light in May and crashing into another car, killing five passengers, including a 1-year-old girl and three teenagers.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed six other felony charges against Anteyona Sandifer, 21.

Assistant District Attorney Sara Sadowski said she would ask the court for a “substantial prison sentence,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 19.

Police say the minivan was speeding when it went through a red light and collided with another vehicle and a pole. Killed in the crash were a 1-year-old girl, two 15-year-old girls, a 17-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man.

Sandifer was driving an estimated 80 mph when she ran a red light, a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Sadowski said Sandifer’s blood-alcohol content was 0.167, more than twice the legal limit.

Relatives of the victims said Sandifer and her passengers were attending a party before the crash.

Sandifer suffered a collapsed lung and broken ribs in the crash, court records said. A sixth passenger, a 17-year-old girl, suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 32-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries, police said.