MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman who had hit a jackpot at a Wisconsin casino says she was robbed in the parking lot while trying to leave the facility.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to 4002 Evan Acres Road, where the Ho-Chunk Gaming Casino is located, at around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, January 1.

The woman stated that she and her husband had just won a jackpot worth several thousand dollars, and while walking to their vehicle, they were approached by a stranger asking them for a ride.

When they declined, the suspect reportedly grabbed the woman’s purse and forcibly ripped it off of her before running away.

The Madison Police Department says they are reviewing digital evidence in this case, but no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were provided.