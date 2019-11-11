Wisconsin Gov. Evers issues 8 more pardons

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers is releasing his first state budget to a skeptical Republican Legislature, with many of his proposals likely dead on arrival and others unlikely to pass without significant changes. Evers, a Democrat, unveils his plan Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 during a joint meeting of the Legislature. That will kick off a monthslong process of lobbying, cajoling, bartering and begging over the roughly $76 billion spending plan that affects nearly every person in Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued eight more pardons.

Evers issued the pardons Sunday, a month after issuing Wisconsin’s first pardons in nine years.

The Democratic governor says pardons “play a very important role in our criminal justice system and society by giving deserving folks a second chance.”

Evers re-started the pardons board in June and issued his first pardons, to four people, in October. Evers’ predecessor, Republican Scott Walker, never issued a single pardon over his eight years as governor.

The latest pardons were recommended by Wisconsin’s pardons board.

Among those pardoned are a 36-year-old man for possessing marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon convictions he received at age 22, and a 59-year-old woman who sought a pardon for her role in stealing and selling hot tubs in 2004.